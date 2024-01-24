© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published January 24, 2024 at 4:09 PM EST

On this episode of Stateside, we heard a preview of tonight's State of the State address. Then, we listened to a report on how a Michigan company is using DNA to help those in the Middle East to identify deceased loved ones. After that, we learned about Wayne County's launch of mobile mental health units to serve residents. Wrapping the show, a Michigan State professor explained how farmers can use their soil to capture carbon gases.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Rick Pluta, capitol reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Cathy Shafran, WEMU reporter
  • Ja'Keya Kellom, Mobile Crisis Director, Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network
  • William Carroll, peer support specialist, Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network
  • Robin Erb, health reporter, Bridge Michigan
  • Bruno Basso, Professor in the departments of Earth and Environmental Sciences, and Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences at Michigan State University
Stateside state of the stateDNAmental healthmental illnesscommunity mental healthsoilsoil testingagricultureMichigan agriculture
