Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024

On today's Stateside, we discussed Ford's sale of 1000 electric vehicles to Ecolab, a sustainability company based in Minnesota, and the announcement of General Motors' profit sharing with UAW members this year. Next, the evolution of artificial intelligence has introduced a new collection of questions and considerations for educators. We spoke with an English professor about how AI is playing out in her classes and how she continues to adapt to the technology. Then, Kiley Reid, the author of the New York Times bestseller "Such a Fun Age," joined us to discuss her sophomore novel, "Come and Get It," which navigates questions of money, race, gossip, and class. Reid will be talking about the book tonight at the Ann Arbor District Library with author and speaker Austin Channing Brown.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

