Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024

On today's Stateside, a census of the wolf and moose populations on Isle Royale has been cancelled for the first time in decades due to a lack of ice on Lake Superior. We discussed what this work normally entails and how the team will proceed in these conditions. Then, with the passing of Detroit rock legend Wayne Kramer last week, we returned to our conversation with Kramer from two years when we was preparing to tour with his latest band, We Are All The MC5. Next, a new book, “A Cloud Over the Land,” documents the first people and culture on Burt Lake, the firebombing of their village. as well as the legal battles that took place following the Burt Lake Burn-Out in 1900.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

