Stateside: Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

On today's Stateside, the editor-in-chief of Michigan State University's student newspaper explained why they are suing the school. Then, we heard about a new U-M study on the mental health effects on Asian Americans from pandemic racism and how it led to an increase in firearm purchases within that community.

Following that, we listened to a report from Interlochen Public Radio that provided possible solutions to Northern Michigan's lack of affordable housing for child care workers and affordable space for child care centers. We wrapped the show talking with an Ann Arbor jazz lover who's helping bring a decades old Academy Award winning documentary to theatres for the first time. We spoke with him and the film's Oscar winning director.

