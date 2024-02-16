Stateside: Friday, Feb. 16, 2024

On this episode of Stateside, we heard the story of a Detroit man's quest for food liberation evolved into a the creation of a large scale food co-op, then we listened in to the best advice on resilience. Then, we learned the details behind the 1940 sinking of the SS Arlington in Lake Superior. After missing for almost 85 years, the shipwreck was verified earlier this week, yet a mystery around the captain continues. The show wrapped with discussion about how the issues and concerns of Black voters during this Presidential election year.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

