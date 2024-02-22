© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published February 22, 2024 at 3:39 PM EST

On today's Stateside, with Michigan's presidential primary coming up next week, we took a closer look at support for Trump in northern Michigan, where he has generally done well with voters in the past. Next, we discussed the details of birding this winter, and how to prepare for the upcoming spring migration. Then, we detailed an AI model that is using social media to determine American opinions about climate change and its findings.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Ron French, enterprise reporter and associate editor for Bridge Michigan
  • Dr. April Campbell, retired MD, birder, founder of BIPOC Birders of Michigan
  • Joshua Newell, professor in the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan
Tags
Stateside northern michiganMichigan Trump Republicansbird watchingbirdsclimate changeartificial intelligenceAIsocial mediatwitter
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
