Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024

On today's Stateside, with Michigan's presidential primary coming up next week, we took a closer look at support for Trump in northern Michigan, where he has generally done well with voters in the past. Next, we discussed the details of birding this winter, and how to prepare for the upcoming spring migration. Then, we detailed an AI model that is using social media to determine American opinions about climate change and its findings.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

