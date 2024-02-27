© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published February 27, 2024 at 3:35 PM EST

On Stateside today, we discussed how the Board of Education is reacting to Governor Whitmer's consolidation of power over the state’s education bureaucracy. Then, we heard about a manumission, more colloquially known as freedom papers, that is connected to one of the first African Americans to settle in the Lansing area, and the significance of these artifacts. Concluding today's show, we detailed a recent series from Bridge Michigan that covers how opiate settlement money is being spent across Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Beth LeBlanc, reporter for the Detroit News
  • Rachel Clark, education specialist at the Archives of Michigan
  • Benjamin Hall, descendant of freedom seeker
  • Robin Erb, health reporter for Bridge Michigan
Stateside Michigan Board of EducationDepartment of Educationeducation fundingAfrican-American HistoryBlack History in Michiganartifactsopiatessettlementaddiction
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
