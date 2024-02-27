Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024

On Stateside today, we discussed how the Board of Education is reacting to Governor Whitmer's consolidation of power over the state’s education bureaucracy. Then, we heard about a manumission, more colloquially known as freedom papers, that is connected to one of the first African Americans to settle in the Lansing area, and the significance of these artifacts. Concluding today's show, we detailed a recent series from Bridge Michigan that covers how opiate settlement money is being spent across Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:

