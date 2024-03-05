Stateside: Tuesday, March 5, 2024
On today's Stateside, we covered the beginning of James Crumbley's trial and discussed how previous trials around the Oxford High School shooting might affect this trial. Then, we heard from a psychotherapist and poet about his poetic psychotherapy workshops, in which he works with Muslim young adults who do not speak Arabic to translate Arabic poems as a therapeutic exercise. Next, we learned more about a new study co-authored by a Michigan State professor that details strategies and considerations for reducing vaccine hesitancy on social media and in person.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Deborah LaBelle, attorney with a focus on working with and advocating for youth defendants
- Tariq Elsaid, psychotherapist and award-winning poet
- Dr. Young Anna Argyris, associate professor in the Department of Media and Information at Michigan State University