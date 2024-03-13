Stateside: Wednesday, March 13, 2024

On today's episode of Stateside, we detailed the evolving discussion of how to fund road repairs — with some lawmakers considering adding tolls to certain highways in Michigan. Then, we spoke with several of the minds behind "Ni une más," an upcoming production that shares the stories of several survivors of gender-based violence and explores the agency of survivors. The play will be performed on March 15 and 16 at Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Ann Arbor. Concluding today's show, we heard from the author of a biography on Michigan's very own, Madonna.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

