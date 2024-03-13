© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside: Wednesday, March 13, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published March 13, 2024 at 3:29 PM EDT

On today's episode of Stateside, we detailed the evolving discussion of how to fund road repairs — with some lawmakers considering adding tolls to certain highways in Michigan. Then, we spoke with several of the minds behind "Ni une más," an upcoming production that shares the stories of several survivors of gender-based violence and explores the agency of survivors. The play will be performed on March 15 and 16 at Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Ann Arbor. Concluding today's show, we heard from the author of a biography on Michigan's very own, Madonna.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Lauren Gibbons, Capitol reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Pamela Ruiter-Feenstra, composer and University of Michigan lecturer
  • Ana Ávila, Knight Wallace Center for Journalism fellow
  • Jon Vaughn, hospitality industry entrepreneur; sexual assault prevention advocate
  • Mary Gabriel, author of Madonna: A Rebel Life
Stateside potholestoll roadsroad fundingsexual abuseviolence preventiontheaterplayMadonnaauthor interviewbiography
