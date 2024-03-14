© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Thursday, March 14, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published March 14, 2024 at 4:03 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, we covered developments in the father of the Oxford High School shooter's trial, as well as how this trial is different from the mother of the shooter's trial. Then, we spoke with a Detroit-based chef whose debut cookbook covers a wide array of Chinese-American recipes from a third-culture kitchen. They told us about what a third-culture kitchen means to them and shared comfort meals from their childhood. Next, we received the best advice on those old condiments in the fridge. Ending the show, we took a trip to Beaver Island and heard about the island's culture and ecological elements.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Briana Rice, criminal justice reporter for Michigan Public
  • Tracy Samilton, energy and transportation reporter and producer for Michigan Public
  • Jon Kung, Detroit-based chef and TikTok star
  • Zak Rosen, host of "The Best Advice Show" podcast
  • Garrett Ellison, environment reporter for MLive
  • Sheri McWhirter, environment reporter for MLive
oxford high school shooting involuntary manslaughter Cooking chinese chef Beaver Island piping plovers lake michigan
