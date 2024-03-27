Stateside: Wednesday, March 27, 2024

On this episode of Stateside, we covered NBC's dismissal of Ronna McDaniel, former chair of the Republican National Committee, and took a closer look at her time at the RNC. Next, we spoke with the founder of Comfort Zone Camp about the camp she's opening up at Camp Tamarack for children who have lost a loved one to suicide. The camp is set to open in September and will work to help kids process their grief together. Then, we detailed what the new EPA emission standards are and what they mean for US automakers and their transition to electric vehicles. Concluding today's show, we took a trip north to Elk Rapids to learn more about how students are working to make their community more sustainable by upcycling prom dresses.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

