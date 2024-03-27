© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Wednesday, March 27, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published March 27, 2024 at 3:42 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we covered NBC's dismissal of Ronna McDaniel, former chair of the Republican National Committee, and took a closer look at her time at the RNC. Next, we spoke with the founder of Comfort Zone Camp about the camp she's opening up at Camp Tamarack for children who have lost a loved one to suicide. The camp is set to open in September and will work to help kids process their grief together. Then, we detailed what the new EPA emission standards are and what they mean for US automakers and their transition to electric vehicles. Concluding today's show, we took a trip north to Elk Rapids to learn more about how students are working to make their community more sustainable by upcycling prom dresses.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Todd Spangler, Washington correspondent for the Detroit Free Press
  • Lynn Hughes, founder and CEO of Comfort Zone Camp
  • Paula Gardner, business editor at Bridge Michigan
  • Izzy Ross, climate solutions reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
Stateside republican national committeeRonna Romney McDanielgriefyouth campsEPAemissionselectric vehiclesupcyclingsustainability
