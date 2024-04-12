© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, April 12, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published April 12, 2024 at 4:22 PM EDT

On this Friday episode of Stateside, we heard details about the new EPA standards announced this week that limit dangerous PFAS contamination in drinking water. Then, two Michiganders of Armenian descent discussed their recent survey of the Armenian diaspora. Michigan is home to one of the largest Armenian communities in the United States. We finished the show hearing about potential improvements to Michigan's 2016 Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act. Many exonerees have faced a mountain of red tape and legal limbo when trying to collect the funds.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Tony Spaniola, attorney and campaigner against PFAS pollution
  • Inna Mirzoyan, Armenian American and assistant professor of teaching in the sociology department at Wayne State University
  • Vahe Sahakyan, research scholar at the University of Michigan Dearborn’s Armenian Research Center
  • Anna Clark, ProPublica Midwest reporter
  • Kenneth Nixon, co-founder and president of the nonprofit Organization of Exonerees
Tags
Stateside PFASPFAS Action Response TeamEPAUS EPAwaterwater testwater monitoringwater activistswater qualitywell waterwater safetydrinking waterwater pollutionwater testingclean waterwater systemswater contaminationwurtsmithwurtsmith air force basecamp graylingoscodaArmeniaArmenian Diaspora exonereeswrongful convictionWrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content