Stateside: Friday, April 12, 2024

On this Friday episode of Stateside, we heard details about the new EPA standards announced this week that limit dangerous PFAS contamination in drinking water. Then, two Michiganders of Armenian descent discussed their recent survey of the Armenian diaspora. Michigan is home to one of the largest Armenian communities in the United States. We finished the show hearing about potential improvements to Michigan's 2016 Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act. Many exonerees have faced a mountain of red tape and legal limbo when trying to collect the funds.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

