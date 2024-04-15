© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Monday, April 15, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published April 15, 2024 at 4:40 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we heard about Israel’s potential responses following this past weekend's missile and drone attack by Iran. Then we spoke with an University Professor about their research on what she calls “low tech algorithms” that we experience everyday. We concluded the show discussing the potential threats Great Lakes shipping freighters pose to infrastructure like the Mackinac Bridge.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Yael Aronoff, Director of the Serling Institute for Jewish Studies and Modern Israel She’s Chair of Israel Studies at Michigan State University
  • Patricia Garcia, Assistant Professor of Information, School of Information and Assistant Professor of Digital Studies Institute at the University of Michigan
  • Louis Mleczko, former transportation reporter for the Detroit News
  • Venkatesh Kodur, professor of civil and environmental engineering, Michigan State University
Stateside israelIrangazamissiledronesalgorithmsartificial intelligenceAIGreat Lakes shippingfreighterStraits of MackinacMackinac BridgeAmbassador BridgeGordie Howe BridgeInfrastructure
