Stateside: Tuesday, April 16, 2024
On today's Stateside, we covered General Motors' move out of the Renaissance Center, as well as how this impacts the company and the broader commercial real estate landscape in Detroit. Then, we discussed a new podcast about the disappearance of Anita Wiley in the 1980s. The podcast, She Has a Name, aims to tell Anita's story and the realities of 1980s Detroit. Concluding today's show, we spoke with two educators about Ann Arbor Public Schools' announcement of the district's $25-million budget deficit, and what concerns they have moving forward.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Lindsay VanHulle, reporter covering General Motors for Automotive News
- Kirk Pinho, senior reporter covering commercial real estate for Crain's Detroit Business
- Tonya Mosley, Emmy award-winning journalist; cohost of Fresh Air; founder of TMI Productions
- Antonio Wiley, executive producer of She Has A Name
- Nathan, middle school teacher in Ann Arbor Public Schools; union representative for AAPS teachers
- Emily, elementary school teacher in Ann Arbor Public Schools