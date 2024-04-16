Stateside: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

On today's Stateside, we covered General Motors' move out of the Renaissance Center, as well as how this impacts the company and the broader commercial real estate landscape in Detroit. Then, we discussed a new podcast about the disappearance of Anita Wiley in the 1980s. The podcast, She Has a Name, aims to tell Anita's story and the realities of 1980s Detroit. Concluding today's show, we spoke with two educators about Ann Arbor Public Schools' announcement of the district's $25-million budget deficit, and what concerns they have moving forward.

