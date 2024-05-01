© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 1, 2024 at 3:34 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we spoke with a professor who is researching a new and creative way to reduce swimmer's itch. Then, we heard about a Traverse City-based company that forages and sells wild mushrooms. The company, Great Lakes Treats, is hosting a wild mushroom clinic at Mitchell State Park in Cadillac this weekend. Wrapping up today's show, we explored the history of the "Gossard girls," who helped support their families by working in a ladies undergarment factory in the Upper Peninsula.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Curtis Blankespoor, professor of biology at Jackson College
  • Jill and Aaron Grenchik, co-owners of Great Lakes Treats
  • Phyllis Wong, historian and author of “We Kept Our Towns Going: The Gossard Girls of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula”
