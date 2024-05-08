Stateside: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

On this episode of Stateside, we learned more about the nearly dozen tornadoes that hit Southwest Michigan last night. The mayor of Portage shared how her community is doing following the extreme weather event. Then, we revisited an education program at the Lakeland Correctional Facility that trains people living on the inside in high-end culinary techniques. This training program, its students, and the extraordinary man who runs it are the subject of the documentary film, Coldwater Kitchen. The State Department has announced it will screen the film around the world. We ended the show speaking with two fashion and accessory designers at the College for Creative Studies. CCS held it's annual fashion show this past weekend in Detroit.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

