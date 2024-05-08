© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 8, 2024 at 4:37 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we learned more about the nearly dozen tornadoes that hit Southwest Michigan last night. The mayor of Portage shared how her community is doing following the extreme weather event. Then, we revisited an education program at the Lakeland Correctional Facility that trains people living on the inside in high-end culinary techniques. This training program, its students, and the extraordinary man who runs it are the subject of the documentary film, Coldwater Kitchen. The State Department has announced it will screen the film around the world. We ended the show speaking with two fashion and accessory designers at the College for Creative Studies. CCS held it's annual fashion show this past weekend in Detroit.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Brett Dahlberg, Michigan Public editor
  • Patricia M. Randall, Mayor of Portage, MI
  • Caoilinn Goss, Michigan Public's Morning Edition producer
  • Jimmy Lee Hill, executive chef instructor, Lakeland Correctional Facility
  • Mark Kurlyandchik, co-writer and co-director, Coldwater Kitchen
  • Cierra Headings, fashion and accessory designer, senior at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit
  • David Rodriguez, fashion and accessory designer, senior at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit
