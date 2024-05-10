Stateside: Friday, May 10, 2024

Today on Stateside, a longtime editor at the Holland Sentinel spoke out after being fired by Gannett, the media company that owns the paper.

Then, voters in Ottawa County ousted a far-right member of their Board of Commissioners. We met her Democratic replacement. We ended the show speaking with the recently-crowned Miss Michigan USA. She's a West Point graduate and is currently completing a master’s degree in data science at Stanford University

