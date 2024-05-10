© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, May 10, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 10, 2024 at 5:19 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, a longtime editor at the Holland Sentinel spoke out after being fired by Gannett, the media company that owns the paper.
Then, voters in Ottawa County ousted a far-right member of their Board of Commissioners. We met her Democratic replacement. We ended the show speaking with the recently-crowned Miss Michigan USA. She's a West Point graduate and is currently completing a master’s degree in data science at Stanford University

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Sarah Leach, former editor at the Holland Sentinel
  • Chris Kleinjans, newly elected Ottawa County Commissioner
  • Alma Cooper, Miss Michigan USA
Tags
Stateside ottawa countyHollandHolland Sentinelmiss michigan
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content