Stateside: Friday, May 10, 2024
Today on Stateside, a longtime editor at the Holland Sentinel spoke out after being fired by Gannett, the media company that owns the paper.
Then, voters in Ottawa County ousted a far-right member of their Board of Commissioners. We met her Democratic replacement. We ended the show speaking with the recently-crowned Miss Michigan USA. She's a West Point graduate and is currently completing a master’s degree in data science at Stanford University
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Sarah Leach, former editor at the Holland Sentinel
- Chris Kleinjans, newly elected Ottawa County Commissioner
- Alma Cooper, Miss Michigan USA