© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, May 24, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published May 24, 2024 at 7:20 PM EDT

On this Friday episode of Stateside, a longtime Detroit News reporter recapped his investigation into the community and political pushback against the planned Gotion battery component plant near Big Rapids. Then, we presented an episode of the podcast Black Her Stories. It's a podcast that explores the creativity of Black women via one on one, long form conversations.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Chad Livengood, politics editor and a columnist at The Detroit News
  • Michaela Ayers, host of the Black Her Stories podcast
  • Halima Afi Cassels, award-winning, interdisciplinary, community-engaged Detroit artist
Tags
Stateside Gotionbattery storageadvanced batterieslithium batteryBig RapidsDetroitDetroitersblack womenBlack artists
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content