Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, June 7, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published June 7, 2024 at 3:35 PM EDT

On this Friday's edition of Stateside, we learned how Wayne County's push for air quality monitoring is helping residents of Southwest Detroit. Then, we discussed how Eastern Michigan University is working with an AI company to detect firearms. And, we closed the show speaking with two baby boomers who've picked up a secondary gig late in life as nude models for artists.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Raquel Garcia, executive director of Southwest Detroit Environmental Vision
  • Matthew Lige, executive director of public safety and chief of police at Eastern Michigan University
  • JT Wilkins, senior vice president of sales with ZeroEyes
  • Lisa Rombes, retired math professor from Washtenaw Community College
  • Dave Moran, soon to be retired law professor from Michigan Law, co-founded the Michigan Innocence Clinic
