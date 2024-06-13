© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Thursday, June 13, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published June 13, 2024

On this Thursday's Stateside, we learned why abortion data will no longer be collected in Michigan. Then, we exhumed an interview with an owner of a "corpse flower." A corpse flower owned by Grand Valley State University is blooming this weekend at the Fredrick Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids. We wrapped the show with a foodie conversation with Flint area Chef Dan Miller. The conversation is part of a series of visits with Michigan Chefs, called The Dish.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Robin Erb, reports on health care for Bridge Michigan
  • Kevin Hauser, owner of "corpse plant"
  • Mercedes Meija, Stateside producer and host of The Dish
  • Ken Miller, Flint area chef, currently doing residency at Host restaurant in Utica
Stateside Staff
