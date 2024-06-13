Stateside: Thursday, June 13, 2024
On this Thursday's Stateside, we learned why abortion data will no longer be collected in Michigan. Then, we exhumed an interview with an owner of a "corpse flower." A corpse flower owned by Grand Valley State University is blooming this weekend at the Fredrick Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids. We wrapped the show with a foodie conversation with Flint area Chef Dan Miller. The conversation is part of a series of visits with Michigan Chefs, called The Dish.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Robin Erb, reports on health care for Bridge Michigan
- Kevin Hauser, owner of "corpse plant"
- Mercedes Meija, Stateside producer and host of The Dish
- Ken Miller, Flint area chef, currently doing residency at Host restaurant in Utica