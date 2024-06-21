Stateside: Friday, June 21, 2024

On this Friday edition of Stateside, in the wake of the Gaza war and divestment protests, the University of Michigan has entered a resolution with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights concerning the university’s handling of on-campus protests, encampments and Title VI. U-M was under investigation by Department of Education. A free-speech attorney explained what this means. U-M's statement can be found here.

Then, a Michigan author discussed his latest work, Let Gravity Seize the Dead. It's a gripping horror novella set in far reaches of Northern Michigan. After that, we visited a sports competition in West Michigan that's been gaining in popularity; Sumo wrestling. We closed the show speaking with three people involved with a new film, Love & Vodka, that's a romance between a Michigander and a Ukrainian.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

