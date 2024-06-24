Stateside: Monday, June 24, 2024

On today’s Stateside, Bridge Michigan reporters explained their new interactive 2024 Voter guide. It's a resource page for soliciting and answering the prominent questions that voters have about candidates and campaigns. Additionally, we heard from a professor of Pediatrics at the University of Michigan about the effects that digital media exposure is having on younger children, and how parents and children can work together to guide their media usage. After that, we finished the show with another return from Detroit podcaster, Michaela Ayers, who provides us with a look into the life and work of an artist who has been working closely this year with the community group Sidewalk Detroit.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

