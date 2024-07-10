Stateside: Wednesday, July 10, 2024

On today’s episode of Stateside, we spoke with Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, for an update on Michigan’s Child Protective Services. The agency became subject to federal oversight 16 years ago following a lawsuit and consent decree, and has received audit reports following exit plans several times — the most recent being July 7. Then, Chicago-based audio producer and comedian Jesse Dukes examined a curious story about a “shark attack” in Lake Michigan that allegedly occurred in 1955. This episode recently aired on IPR, and is originally from a WBEZ Chicago podcast, Curious City. Lastly, we spoke to the president and CEO Rip Rapson of the philanthropic Kresge Foundation, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. We discussed the foundation’s mission, successes and goals for the coming years. The Kresge Foundation has worked extensively in Metro Detroit for a century to revitalize businesses and communities, in addition to funding arts and culture in the region.

