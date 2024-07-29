Stateside: Monday, July 29, 2024

Today on Stateside, Scott Hirko, an assistant professor of Sport Administration & Management at Wayne State University, talked about a new policy by NCAA that would allow student athletes to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness. Later, we tuned into an episode of Interlochen Public Radio's Points North that interviewed Kiko Silvelet, a Yooper transplant from Brazil and an avid BMX bike lover. We closed the show with Wayne State University Anthropology professor Felicia George, who discussed how Black Americans were the fore-runners to the modern lottery system. Her new book is titled When Detroit Played the Numbers: Gambling's History and Cultural Impact on the Motor City.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

