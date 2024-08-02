Stateside: Friday, August 2, 2024

On today's edition of Stateside, Lester Graham walked us through the most up-to-date news on the toxic algae blooms in Lake Erie - an issue that has impacted swimmers and lake recreation for decades. It was ten years ago today, that Toledo issued a "Do Not Drink the Water" warning that lasted three days.

Following Lester's feature, we turned to Interlochen Public Radio's Izzy Ross. She reported on a Traverse City Schools' bond proposal that would make district buildings more efficient and lower carbon use.

Finally, we checked in with the Issues and Ale team for their takes on the Republican and Democratic races for the open U.S. Senate seat, the makeup of Michigan's Congressional delegation, and the latest in presidential politics.

