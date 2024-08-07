Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024

State Representative Abraham Aiyash (9th House District) has criticized U.S. policies toward the Gaza and Israel conflict. In fact, Aiyash and thousands of others voted uncommitted during the Democratic primary that took place in February. Aiyash spoke about his efforts to move the Harris-Walz ticket toward more support for Palestinian people between now and November.

Then on Tuesday, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance was in Michigan speaking at the Shelby Township Police Department. It was Vance's second visit to the state since becoming the nominee. Reporter Colin Jackson provides a debrief on the event that took place.

And paracycling champion Kate Brim talks about how she's preparing for the Paralympic Summer Games in Paris.

