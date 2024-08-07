© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published August 7, 2024 at 7:46 PM EDT

State Representative Abraham Aiyash (9th House District) has criticized U.S. policies toward the Gaza and Israel conflict. In fact, Aiyash and thousands of others voted uncommitted during the Democratic primary that took place in February. Aiyash spoke about his efforts to move the Harris-Walz ticket toward more support for Palestinian people between now and November.

Then on Tuesday, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance was in Michigan speaking at the Shelby Township Police Department. It was Vance's second visit to the state since becoming the nominee. Reporter Colin Jackson provides a debrief on the event that took place.

And paracycling champion Kate Brim talks about how she's preparing for the Paralympic Summer Games in Paris.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Abraham Aiyash, member of the Michigan House of Representatives from the 9th district
  • Colin Jackson, reporter at Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Kate Brim, Michigan native and two-time paracycling gold medalist at the World Championship
Tags
Stateside Election 2024State House of RepresentativesKamala HarrisvotingpalestiniangazaisraelRepublican CandidatesrepublicansShelby TownshipParalympicssportsprofessional sportsparisMichigan Publicpresidental electionpolitical junkiejournalists
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content