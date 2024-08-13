© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, August 12, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published August 13, 2024 at 10:59 AM EDT

Today on Stateside, Representative Dan Kildee talked about the fast-paced Harris campaign, how he met Tim Walz and the energy at the Harris rally Aug. 7.

Then, Anthony Cognato, professor of entomology at Michigan State University, discussed all things fireflies.

After that, we listened to The Best Advice Show, which featured Jeanette Johnston, an environmental educator, and how she advices dealing with climate anxiety.

Later, Chalkbeat's Jason Gonzales spoke about issues with this and next year's FAFSA applications.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dan Kildee, US Representative for Michigan's 8th District
  • Anthony Cognato, professor of entomology at Michigan State University and collection director at the AJ Cook Arthropod Research Collection
  • Jeanette Johnston, an environmental educator and director of the Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee for the National Network for Ocean and Climate Change Interpretation
  • Jason Gonzales, higher education and legislative matters reporter for Chalkbeat Colorado
Tags
Stateside Kamala Harrisfireflieslightning bugsFAFSADepartment of EducationInflationPoliticswhite house
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content