Stateside: Monday, August 12, 2024

Today on Stateside, Representative Dan Kildee talked about the fast-paced Harris campaign, how he met Tim Walz and the energy at the Harris rally Aug. 7.

Then, Anthony Cognato, professor of entomology at Michigan State University, discussed all things fireflies.

After that, we listened to The Best Advice Show, which featured Jeanette Johnston, an environmental educator, and how she advices dealing with climate anxiety.

Later, Chalkbeat's Jason Gonzales spoke about issues with this and next year's FAFSA applications.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW: