Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024
Michigan is slated to receive some $1.6 billion in opioid settlement funds, but how will the money be spent? Some municipalities are deciding it doesn’t make sense to spend time applying for a relatively small amount of cash.
Then, we explore creative ways to repurpose those old family photo albums.
And, poet Rewa Zeinati shares insights from her new poetry collection, Difficult, as she reflects on themes of belonging and identity in a divided world.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Robin Erb, health reporter, Bridge Michigan
- Ron French, projects editor and senior writer, Bridge Michigan
- Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show
- Rewa Zeinati, poet and curator at the Arab American National Museum