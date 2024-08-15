Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024

Michigan is slated to receive some $1.6 billion in opioid settlement funds, but how will the money be spent? Some municipalities are deciding it doesn’t make sense to spend time applying for a relatively small amount of cash.

Then, we explore creative ways to repurpose those old family photo albums.

And, poet Rewa Zeinati shares insights from her new poetry collection, Difficult, as she reflects on themes of belonging and identity in a divided world.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

