Stateside: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Today on Stateside, we checked in with WDET reporter Russ McNamara who is currently at the Democratic National Convention about whether the delivery of Michigan's votes felt like just a formality this year, the presence of the uncommitted votes and more.

Then, Bryan Huffman, an ophthalmologist from Holland, MI, described his journey to open-water swimming, the three feats that form the Triple Crown and his passion for providing free lessons.

