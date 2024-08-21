© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published August 21, 2024 at 4:18 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we checked in with WDET reporter Russ McNamara who is currently at the Democratic National Convention about whether the delivery of Michigan's votes felt like just a formality this year, the presence of the uncommitted votes and more.

Then, Bryan Huffman, an ophthalmologist from Holland, MI, described his journey to open-water swimming, the three feats that form the Triple Crown and his passion for providing free lessons.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Russ McNamara, WDET reporter and host for All Things Considered
  • Bryan Huffman, an ophthalmologist and open-water swimmer
Stateside Staff
