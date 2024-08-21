Stateside: Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Today on Stateside, we checked in with WDET reporter Russ McNamara who is currently at the Democratic National Convention about whether the delivery of Michigan's votes felt like just a formality this year, the presence of the uncommitted votes and more.
Then, Bryan Huffman, an ophthalmologist from Holland, MI, described his journey to open-water swimming, the three feats that form the Triple Crown and his passion for providing free lessons.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Russ McNamara, WDET reporter and host for All Things Considered
- Bryan Huffman, an ophthalmologist and open-water swimmer