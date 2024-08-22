© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Thursday, August 22, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published August 22, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we talked with Lauren Gibbons and Simon Schuster about Chinese electric vehicles, how the Trump campaign believes they will impact the economy and automotive jobs and the confusing rhetoric from Trump's Tuesday visit to Livingston County.

Then, Wayne State University Associate Professor of Psychiatry Arash Javanbakht discussed what he does to make it through election year relatively anxiety-free and what generally stresses people out.

Next, we listened to an essay by journalist and former Michigan Public Program Director Tamar Charney about her nephew, fossils and change.

We closed the show with You Li, an associate professor of journalism at Eastern Michigan University, who spoke about the compilation of oral stories by female journalists about their experiences from around the world on reporting about and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lauren Gibbons, state politics and policy reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Simon Schuster, reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Arash Javanbakht, associate professor of psychiatry at Wayne State University
  • Tamar Charney, essayist and editorial strategist at NPR
  • You Li, an associate professor of journalism at Eastern Michigan University
political rhetoric, anxiety, wellness, fossil, wayne county, Legal issues, oral history, pandemic, Livingston County, electric vehicles, Donald Trump, Trump voters
