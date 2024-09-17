© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published September 17, 2024 at 5:16 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, we discussed the evolution of the GOP's presence and support in West Michigan. Then, Detroit's official historian shared the storied history of the city's Michigan Central Station, giving context for why the reopening of the space this summer was so meaningful. Plus, A.H. Kim shared about her novel Relative Strangers, a Sense and Sensibility-inspired story that explores the relationship between two half-Korean sisters, their ex-hippie mother, and multiple love affairs.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • David Ryden, professor of Political Science, Hope College
  • Jamon Jordan, Detroit's official historian
  • A.H. Kim, author or Relative Strangers
