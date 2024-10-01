Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024

Today on Stateside, we discussed the future of the Palisades nuclear plant in southwest Michigan, and whether it's safe, with Brendan Kochunas, assistant professor in the Department of Nuclear Engineering and Radiological Sciences at the University of Michigan.

Then, we talk to NPR's Ann Powers and Alison Fensterstock about their new book, How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music, and some of the women featured in it.

Later, we talk to University of Baltimore School of Law professor Kim Wehle about the power of a presidential pardon and the checks and balances that apply to it.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

