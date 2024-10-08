© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published October 8, 2024 at 5:19 PM EDT

Today, we listened to an interview by Michigan Public's Doug Tribou with Kimberly Ann Thomas about their bid for the Michigan State Supreme Court.

Then, we visited a piece by WKAR's Michelle Jokisch Polo about changing candidate perceptions in Michigan's Latino population.

Plus, Laura Weber Davis and Tay Glass talked about StoryFest, a live story-telling event in Detroit this Thursday. The lineup includes a variety of Metro-Detroit reporters who share their favorite stories, lessons learned and some secrets.

We closed the show with the first episode of Stateside's limited series podcast What the Vote?, which explores Gen Z as a political force. Stateside Production Assistant Adán Quan investigated what it means to Gen Z to have a seat at the table.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Doug Tribou, host of Morning Edition at Michigan Public
  • Kimberly Ann Thomas, Michigan Supreme Court hopeful and clinical professor of law, and the director and co-founder of the Juvenile Justice Clinic at Michigan Law
  • Michelle Jokisch Polo, bilingual Latinx stories reporter at WKAR
  • Laura Weber Davis, executive producer of Stateside at Michigan Public
  • Tay Glass, founder and vice president of Back Pocket Media and StoryFest
  • Adán Quan, production assistant for Stateside at Michigan Public
Stateside Election 2024Gen Zmichigan supreme courtsupreme courtstate supreme courtLatinosvotevotingstorytellingDetroitDetroitersPoliticsgovernment
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
