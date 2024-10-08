Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024

Today, we listened to an interview by Michigan Public's Doug Tribou with Kimberly Ann Thomas about their bid for the Michigan State Supreme Court.

Then, we visited a piece by WKAR's Michelle Jokisch Polo about changing candidate perceptions in Michigan's Latino population.

Plus, Laura Weber Davis and Tay Glass talked about StoryFest, a live story-telling event in Detroit this Thursday. The lineup includes a variety of Metro-Detroit reporters who share their favorite stories, lessons learned and some secrets.

We closed the show with the first episode of Stateside's limited series podcast What the Vote?, which explores Gen Z as a political force. Stateside Production Assistant Adán Quan investigated what it means to Gen Z to have a seat at the table.

