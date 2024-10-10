© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published October 9, 2024 at 4:43 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, Michigan Public's Doug Tribou interviews Republican state Representative Andrew Fink, who is running for a seat on the Michigan Supreme Court his November.

Then, we talked to Hani Bawardi, associate professor of history at the University of Michigan Dearborn, about what issues have motivated Arab American voters in the past and how that informs what we're seeing in this election cycle as many Arab American and Muslim voters

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Doug Tribou, host of Morning Edition at Michigan Public
  • Andrew Fink, Republican state Representative and candidate for the Michigan Supreme Court
  • Hani Bawardi, associate professor of history and Arab American Studies at the University of Michigan-Dearborn
Stateside Election 2024Lebanonuncommitted votesArab Americansstate supreme courtmichigan supreme courtsupreme court
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
