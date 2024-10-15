© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published October 15, 2024 at 6:14 PM EDT

On this edition of Stateside, we heard Michigan voters' concerns about the economy. Then, we learned about a voting guide that covers the 22 candidates that are running for Detroit's school board.

After that, we discussed how the recent hurricanes have affected the supply chain that Michigan medical facilities use for IV fluids and other critical health care fluids.

We closed the show with another episode of What The Vote, the new podcast series from Stateside. This episode explores the political organizing power of Black sororities and fraternities

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Steve Carmody, Michigan Public's Mid-Michigan reporter
  • Lori Higgins, Bureau Chief for Chalkbeat Detroit
  • Kristen Jordan Shamus, health care and health policy reporter for the Detroit Free Press
  • Aaron Bush, What the Vote producer and Stateside production assistant
Tags
Stateside electionElectionspresidental electionElection 2024economymichigan's economyDetroit economyMichigan economyGrand Rapids EconomyjobsInflationDetroit School Boarddetroit schoolsdetroit public schools community districtSchool boardsDetroitersDetroitmedical supplieshealthhealth careiv fluidyouth voteWhat the VotesororityFraternityGen Z
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content