Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024

On this edition of Stateside, we heard Michigan voters' concerns about the economy. Then, we learned about a voting guide that covers the 22 candidates that are running for Detroit's school board.

After that, we discussed how the recent hurricanes have affected the supply chain that Michigan medical facilities use for IV fluids and other critical health care fluids.

We closed the show with another episode of What The Vote, the new podcast series from Stateside. This episode explores the political organizing power of Black sororities and fraternities

