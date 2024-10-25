Stateside: Friday, Oct. 25, 2024

Today, we talked with a pair of Detroit reporters about a series of stories they did that cast a light on investors who buy properties at deeply discounted prices, and then, after years of systematic neglect to the deep detriment of tenants and others in the community, turn a profit.

Then, we listened to a portion of last night's Issues and Ale discussion from Kalamazoo. Michigan Public's Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta, and their expert political panel, talked with those at Bell's Eccentric Cafe about open seats for the U.S. Congress and state Legislature and the state Supreme Court candidates.

Later, we discussed how Philippa Pham Hughes, owner of Common Sense Diner, uses politics as a bridge builder, the future of political discourse in the country and the delicious delights on the menu.

