Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published October 29, 2024 at 4:40 PM EDT

Today, we talked with Washtenaw County clerk Lawrence Kestenbaum about early voting in the state, the number of ballots received so far and what kind of pre-processing counties are allowed to do.

Then, we listened to an earlier interview with author Josh Malerman about his new book, Incidents Around the House, imaginary friends and what drives the horror in his novels.

Later, we spoke to Steve Tobocman and Jina Krause-Vilmar about a new study on immigration and its impacts in the state, the role they play in their individual communities and struggles they encounter.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lawrence Kestenbaum, Washtenaw County clerk
  • Josh Malerman, author of Bird Box and Incidents Around the House
  • Steve Tobocman, executive director of Global Detroit
  • Jina Krause-Vilmar, president and CEO of Upwardly Global
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
