Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024

Today, we talked with Washtenaw County clerk Lawrence Kestenbaum about early voting in the state, the number of ballots received so far and what kind of pre-processing counties are allowed to do.

Then, we listened to an earlier interview with author Josh Malerman about his new book, Incidents Around the House, imaginary friends and what drives the horror in his novels.

Later, we spoke to Steve Tobocman and Jina Krause-Vilmar about a new study on immigration and its impacts in the state, the role they play in their individual communities and struggles they encounter.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

