Stateside: Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

Today, Michigan Public's Zoe Clark talked with Kevin Lorentz, assistant professor of political science at Saginaw Valley State University, about how Saginaw County tends to be a bellwether for election outcomes.

Then, we listened to Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast where Dan Wanschura and Max Howard track a potentially record-setting buck and the hunter who shot it.

Later, Stateside's Kalloli Bhatt discussed Trump rallies, the current political environment, whether there really is a "better part of Michigan" and why a baby took his first steps at Bell's Brewery with Jordan Klepper, correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show.

