Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published November 1, 2024 at 3:19 PM EDT

Today, Michigan Public's Zoe Clark talked with Kevin Lorentz, assistant professor of political science at Saginaw Valley State University, about how Saginaw County tends to be a bellwether for election outcomes.

Then, we listened to Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast where Dan Wanschura and Max Howard track a potentially record-setting buck and the hunter who shot it.

Later, Stateside's Kalloli Bhatt discussed Trump rallies, the current political environment, whether there really is a "better part of Michigan" and why a baby took his first steps at Bell's Brewery with Jordan Klepper, correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Zoe Clark, political director at Michigan Public
  • Kevin Lorentz, assistant professor of political science at Saginaw Valley State University
  • Dan Wanschura, host of Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast
  • Max Howard, producer of Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast
  • Kalloli Bhatt, production assistant for Michigan Public's Stateside
  • Jordan Klepper, correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
