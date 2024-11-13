© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published November 13, 2024 at 4:11 PM EST

Today, we talked to Nazita Lajevardi, associate professor of political science at Michigan State University, about whether young men may switch what party they vote for in the next election, what contributed to a relatively flat Democratic turnout, and the group's political power.

Then, we discussed author Christina Wyman's book Slouch, where main character Stevie, a high schooler, experiences all sorts of changes, growth spurts, and all of the adult responsibilities teens begin to take on.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Nazita Lajevardi, associate professor of political science at Michigan State University
  • Christina Wyman, author of Slouch
Stateside Staff
