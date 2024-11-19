Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024

In today’s edition of Stateside, a program announced earlier this month by Governor Gretchen Whitmer aims to make birth control and sexually transmitted infection (STI) prevention supplies available for free in over 300 Michigan locations this November. Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive, discussed the program and what it's offering.

Then, after Donald Trump’s reelection as president, many are worried about the possibility of further restrictions to contraception and abortion. We hear about how Michiganders are stockpiling Plan B, as a result of election concerns.

And Heather Bell, who lives in the Upper Peninsula and has raised eight kids, tells us about her new cookbook, Mama Bell's Big Family Cooking, which features dishes that offer a little something for everyone.

Also, JoAnne O’Rourke, the recently elected township supervisor for Texas Township in Kalamazoo County, explained how a tornado in rural southwest Michigan inspired her to run during this past election.

Last, more information from Michigan Public's Lester Graham about cyanobacterial blooms in the Great Lakes.

