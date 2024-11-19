© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published November 19, 2024 at 4:43 PM EST

In today’s edition of Stateside, a program announced earlier this month by Governor Gretchen Whitmer aims to make birth control and sexually transmitted infection (STI) prevention supplies available for free in over 300 Michigan locations this November. Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive, discussed the program and what it's offering.

Then, after Donald Trump’s reelection as president, many are worried about the possibility of further restrictions to contraception and abortion. We hear about how Michiganders are stockpiling Plan B, as a result of election concerns.

And Heather Bell, who lives in the Upper Peninsula and has raised eight kids, tells us about her new cookbook, Mama Bell's Big Family Cooking, which features dishes that offer a little something for everyone.

Also, JoAnne O’Rourke, the recently elected township supervisor for Texas Township in Kalamazoo County, explained how a tornado in rural southwest Michigan inspired her to run during this past election.

Last, more information from Michigan Public's Lester Graham about cyanobacterial blooms in the Great Lakes.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the state of Michigan
  • Michelle Jokisch Polo, Stateside producer
  • Heather Bell, cookbook author
  • JoAnne O’Rourke, Texas Township supervisor
  • Lester Graham, reporter for Michigan Public
Tags
Stateside governor gretchen whitmerreproductive healthbirth controlcontraceptionElection 2024abortion pillsUpper PeninsulaCookingbookKalamazootornadoElectionsmichigan lakesGreat Lakes
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content