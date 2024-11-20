© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published November 20, 2024 at 5:25 PM EST

Today, we talked to Robert Schneider, senior research associate for the Citizens Research Council of Michigan, and Ned Staebler, vice president for economic development at Wayne State University and the president and CEO of TechTown Detroit, about public policy that can help Michigan appeal to tech businesses and how the state can overcome physical and psychological distances from venture capitalists.

Then, Eirann Betka-Pope, founder of Betka-Pope Productions, discussed a community wedding for members of the LGBTQ population of Grand Rapids, called "Queerly Beloved." They also talked about the idea behind the ceremony and the range of policies on marriage equality in the private sector, as well as in state and local governments.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Robert Schneider, senior research associate for the Citizens Research Council of Michigan
  • Ned Staebler, vice president of economic development at Wayne State University and president and CEO of TechTown Detroit
  • Eirann Betka-Pope, founder of Betka-Pope Productions
