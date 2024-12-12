Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024

In today’s edition of Stateside, Voltpost introduced its newest Lamppost EV Charger, which allows more accessibility for electric vehicle charging. Then, a conversation with Titus Kaphar, a Kalamazoo-born contemporary artist, about their new semi-autobiographical film. Lastly, how a Detroit guild, the Great Lakes African American Quilters’ Network, is serving its community through quilting.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: