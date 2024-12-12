© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published December 12, 2024 at 4:36 PM EST

In today’s edition of Stateside, Voltpost introduced its newest Lamppost EV Charger, which allows more accessibility for electric vehicle charging. Then, a conversation with Titus Kaphar, a Kalamazoo-born contemporary artist, about their new semi-autobiographical film. Lastly, how a Detroit guild, the Great Lakes African American Quilters’ Network, is serving its community through quilting.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jeffrey Prosserman, Voltpost Founder and CEO
  • Titus Kaphar, a Kalamazoo-born contemporary artist
  • Fredrick Richard, an Armenian American weaver, artist, and storyteller from Detroit
  • Francis Jackson, President of the Great Lakes African American Quilters’ Network
  • Toya Booker Thomas, member of the Great Lakes African American Quilters’ Network
  • Cassandra Harris, founding member and guild Vice President
  • Liv Furman, postdoctoral scholar in African American and African studies at Michigan State University
  • Connie Wright, quilter 
  • Frances Jackson, quilter
  • Ernestine Smartt, quilter
  • Linda Thomas, quilter
