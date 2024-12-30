© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Monday, Dec. 30, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published December 30, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST

In today’s flavorful episode of Stateside, Detroit-based chef and cookbook writer Jon Kung joined the show to discuss their cookbook, how they are creating culture through food, and why they moved their cooking online. Their cookbook, Kung Food, features more than 100 recipes, from broths and condiments to noodles and dumplings.

Then, a conversation with Yumna Jawad, a West Michigan chef who has built a large following on Instagram. She recently released her first cookbook titled Feel Good Foodie. It combines Midwestern and Middle Eastern food and sensibilities, combining her family's Lebanese heritage and her Michigan upbringing.

Lastly, former farmer and veteran of Zingerman’s Deli kitchen Abra Berens has published a series of cookbooks. The West Michigan chef's latest publication is titled Pulp, and it's all about helping readers understand how to incorporate the fruits of the season into delicious recipes that any home cook can tackle.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jon Kung, chef and author of Kung Food
  • Yumna Jawad, home chef and author of Feel Good Foodie
  • Abra Berens, chef and author of Pulp and other cookbooks
