Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025

Today, we talked to Monique Stanton, president of the Michigan League for Public Policy, about the sick leave and wage requirements for employers, why the MLPP came out against the version of the bill that came out of the state House, and whether this bill can be reconciled.

Then, Robin Erb, health reporter for Bridge Michigan, discussed the hold on public communications from Health and Human Services offices nationwide, what that means, and whether this interrupts patient care; and she described some of the biggest organizations being affected.

After, Stateside's Mercedes Mejia visited the Filipino Grand Rapids restaurant Adobo Boy, where Chef Jackie Marasigan walked us through her signature dishes, chicken adobo and pork adobo, staples of Philippine cuisine.

Join Stateside director and host of The Dish Mercedes Mejia and Adobo Boy's Jackie Marasigan for a night of Filipino food and, potentially, some karaoke this Valentine's Day weekend.

Later, John Bruggink, professor in the department of biology at Northern Michigan University, talks about different techniques used by Michigan wildlife to survive the winter, distinctions in how wildlife gets through average winters as opposed to cold snaps, and whether people should support wildlife through bird feeders or bird houses.

