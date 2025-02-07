Stateside: Friday, Feb. 7, 2025
Today, staff from the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan discussed a federal lawsuit they filed against the University of Michigan over its decision to restrict campus access for five individuals following their participation in protests advocating for a ceasefire in Palestine.
Then, the co-owners of the Detroit Mexican restaurant Vecino talked about their housemade masa and their nomination for a James Beard award for Best New Restaurant.
We also spoke with Renee Dell, vice president of vocational rehabilitation at Gesher Human Services, about a new driving simulator they offer to help people with disabilities test their road readiness. Plus, journalist Bryce Huffman on a street named in late Detroit musician J Dilla's honor. And Tamar Charney with a winter reflection.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Loren Khogali, executive director of the ACLU of Michigan
- Ramis Wadood, staff attorney for the ACLU of Michigan
- Adriana Jimenez, co-owner of Detroit restaurant Vecino
- Edgar Torres, co-owner and chef of Detroit restaurant Vecino
- Tamar Charney, editorial strategist at NPR
- Renee Dell, vice president of vocational rehabilitation at Gesher Human Services
- Bryce Huffman, engagement editor for Bridge Detroit