© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Feb. 7, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published February 7, 2025 at 5:15 PM EST

Today, staff from the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan discussed a federal lawsuit they filed against the University of Michigan over its decision to restrict campus access for five individuals following their participation in protests advocating for a ceasefire in Palestine.

Then, the co-owners of the Detroit Mexican restaurant Vecino talked about their housemade masa and their nomination for a James Beard award for Best New Restaurant.

We also spoke with Renee Dell, vice president of vocational rehabilitation at Gesher Human Services, about a new driving simulator they offer to help people with disabilities test their road readiness. Plus, journalist Bryce Huffman on a street named in late Detroit musician J Dilla's honor. And Tamar Charney with a winter reflection.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Loren Khogali, executive director of the ACLU of Michigan
  • Ramis Wadood, staff attorney for the ACLU of Michigan
  • Adriana Jimenez, co-owner of Detroit restaurant Vecino
  • Edgar Torres, co-owner and chef of Detroit restaurant Vecino
  • Tamar Charney, editorial strategist at NPR
  • Renee Dell, vice president of vocational rehabilitation at Gesher Human Services
  • Bryce Huffman, engagement editor for Bridge Detroit
Tags
Stateside ACLU of MichiganMichigan ACLUACLUcivil rightsUniversity of MichiganprotestprotestsprotestersIsrael/Gaza 2023restaurantDetroit restaurantsJames Beard Foundation AwardNPRdrivingsimulationdisabilitiesJames YancyJ DillaBridge Michigan
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content