Stateside: Friday, Feb. 7, 2025

Today, staff from the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan discussed a federal lawsuit they filed against the University of Michigan over its decision to restrict campus access for five individuals following their participation in protests advocating for a ceasefire in Palestine.

Then, the co-owners of the Detroit Mexican restaurant Vecino talked about their housemade masa and their nomination for a James Beard award for Best New Restaurant.

We also spoke with Renee Dell, vice president of vocational rehabilitation at Gesher Human Services, about a new driving simulator they offer to help people with disabilities test their road readiness. Plus, journalist Bryce Huffman on a street named in late Detroit musician J Dilla's honor. And Tamar Charney with a winter reflection.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

