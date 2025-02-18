Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025

On this episode of Stateside, the Trump administration's first step of dismantling the US Agency for International Development was to freeze funding for research. David Tschirley, professor at Michigan State University and director of the USAID-funded Innovation Lab for Food Security Policy Research, Policy and Influence, talked about how his work has been applied abroad, whether the research will be able to continue this year and what will be lost if his research is stopped altogether.

Then, we listened to Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast, where host Dan Wanschura took us through Erik Grams' May 2024 fishing trip to a childhood camping spot, a fatal accident and the dueling feelings of juvenile memories and sorrow.

Later, we discussed The Fish Thief, a movie commissioned to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Great Lakes Commission, why the commission was created and what the future looks like with Linsey Haskin, director of the documentary, and Mike Siefkes, director of sea lamprey control with the Great Lakes Fishery Commission.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

