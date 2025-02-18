© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published February 18, 2025 at 4:56 PM EST

On this episode of Stateside, the Trump administration's first step of dismantling the US Agency for International Development was to freeze funding for research. David Tschirley, professor at Michigan State University and director of the USAID-funded Innovation Lab for Food Security Policy Research, Policy and Influence, talked about how his work has been applied abroad, whether the research will be able to continue this year and what will be lost if his research is stopped altogether.

Then, we listened to Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast, where host Dan Wanschura took us through Erik Grams' May 2024 fishing trip to a childhood camping spot, a fatal accident and the dueling feelings of juvenile memories and sorrow.

Later, we discussed The Fish Thief, a movie commissioned to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Great Lakes Commission, why the commission was created and what the future looks like with Linsey Haskin, director of the documentary, and Mike Siefkes, director of sea lamprey control with the Great Lakes Fishery Commission.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • David Tschirley, professor in the department of food, agriculture and resource economics at Michigan State University and director of the USAID-funded Innovation Lab for Food Security Policy Research, Policy and Influence
  • Dan Wanschura, host of Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast
  • Erik Grams, guest on Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast
  • Lindsey Haskin, director of The Fish Thief
  • Mike Siefkes, director of sea lamprey control with the Great Lakes Fishery Commission
Tags
Stateside agricultureMichigan agricultureUSAIDUS Agency for International Developmentinvasive speciessea lampreyMichigan State Universityresearchuniversity researchGreat Lakes Fishery CommissionGreat LakesGreat Lakes fisheco systemFisheriesPoints NorthInterlochenpublic radioipr
