Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Feb. 21, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published February 21, 2025 at 4:01 PM EST

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the state of Michigan, discussed reasons why flu season is particularly bad this year, the importance of vaccines, and what to do when a vulnerable member of your family gets the flu.

Then, Rachel Clark, archivist at the Archives of Michigan, talked about how Michigan ignored and circumvented the Fugitive Slave law, the reaction from Southern states, and how it compares to current debates about immigration policy.

Later, Michigan Public's Tracy Samilton recounts her quest to find her missing UberEats order.

Plus, The Best Advice Show's Zak Rosen lays out tips and tricks with guest Annie Sim, founder and chief eating officer of The Table Less Traveled, of how to avoid tourist restaurants and get great local dines when traveling.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive for the state of Michigan
  • Rachel Clark, archivist at the Archives of Michigan
  • Tracy Samilton, energy and transportation reporter at Michigan Public
  • Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show
  • Annie Sim, founder and chief eating officer of The Table Less Traveled
