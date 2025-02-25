Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025

On this edition of Stateside, Michigan Public's Zoe Clark talked with Richard Florida, an American urban studies theorist, writer and journalist, about the former's report on the Ann Arbor-Detroit innovation corridor, it's strengths and challenges and steps to realize the area's full potential.

Then, Dustin Dwyer, reporter and producer for Michigan Public, took us to the streets of Grand Rapids as the city said goodbye to a longtime summer tradition, known as The Festival of the Arts, and discussed the impact its had on artists.

Later, we sat down with JooWan Kim, The Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience co-founder, artistic director and composer, and Jon Luebke, Flint Institute of Music Flint Symphony Orchestra assistant principal bassist, and conversed about the inspiration behind merging classical music with hip-hop, how they chose tracks to reinterpret and what performance moments they are excited for. They perform at the FIM Capitol Theatre in Flint on Friday, March 7.

Plus, Sonari Glinton, journalist and author of the Substack Vanilla is Black, weighed in on the corporate changes to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies, the biggest beneficiaries of affirmative action and the impact of corporate boycotts.

