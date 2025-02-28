Stateside: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025

In this installment of Stateside, Interlochen Public Radio's Ellie Katz took us to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to discuss why they are having funding problems, who's shouldering most of the costs of wildlife conservation in the state and how other states support their conservation efforts.

Then, Michigan Public's Tyler Scott explored the economics behind snowmobiles, the decline of new snowmobile manufacturing and how that's impacting existing snowmobile owners.

After, in honor of Michigan's newest Poet Laureate Melba Boyd, we revisited a 2023 conversation with her about being recognized as the Kresge Eminent Artist, her journey and how she came to poetry.

Later, Sheri McWhirter, climate reporter for MLive, talked about a recently-spotted, rare snowy owl, what affects the genetics of snowy owls and the animal's migration habits.

Plus, we listened in on Zak Rosen's The Best Advice Show about how to replace a tired routine with something better with Noa Rosen, his daughter.

