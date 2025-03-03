Stateside: Monday, March 3, 2025

There have been many layoffs of federal workers in Michigan, affecting employees at the VA hospital, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the U.S. Forest Service. On this episode of Stateside, Emily Davies, a Washington Post reporter, discussed Riley Cooper. Cooper is a Trump voter who was recently laid off from the U.S. Forest Service. Davies also discussed the shock and unintentional consequences these layoffs caused.

Then, the University of Michigan Library houses the only known copy of the oldest cookbook written by an African American woman from Paw Paw, Michigan. Juli McLoone, curator of the culinary collection at the U of M Library, shares the story of author Malinda Russell and her book, A Domestic Cook Book: Containing a Careful Selection of Receipts for the Kitchen.

Additionally, a recently published study reveals that the risks associated with exposure to high pollen levels are worsening. For vulnerable populations, these elevated pollen levels could pose potentially deadly risks. Pete Larson, the study's author and a research investigator in the Department of Epidemiology at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health, explains the reasons behind the increase in pollen levels.

Finally, our friends at Interlochen Public Radio have shared a new story about a book titled “Stick Houses,” which aims to challenge and disrupt the stereotypical narratives surrounding Indigenous people.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

